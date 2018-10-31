October 31, 2018 - 6:12pm
Minor-injury accident reported at Richmond and Oak, Batavia
A minor-injury, two-car accident is reported at Richmond Avenue and Oak Street, Batavia.
City fire and Mercy EMS dispatched.
>> Download <<
New iOS App
New Android App
A minor-injury, two-car accident is reported at Richmond Avenue and Oak Street, Batavia.
City fire and Mercy EMS dispatched.
Copyright © 2008-2018 The Batavian. Some Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
Original content available for non-commercial use under a Creative Commons license.
Contact: Howard Owens, publisher (howard (at) the batavian dot com); (585) 250-4118
Recent comments