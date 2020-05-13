Mobile home fire reported on Oak Orchard Road, Elba

A mobile home fire behind a barn is reported at 6258 Oak Orchard Road, Elba.

Flames are showing.

Elba fire along with Town of Batavia, Byron, Oakfield, and City of Batavia FAST Team.

Mercy EMS also dispatched for scene support.

UPDATE 3:03 p.m.: Fire is out.

UPDATE 3:06 p.m.: Red Cross requested to the scene to assist the occupant.

UPDATE 3:07 p.m.: Red Cross is canceled.

UPDATE 3:15 p.m.: A possible second fire near the same location being investigated.