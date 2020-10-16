More arrests linked to smash-and-grab burglary ring operating in six counties

Three people arrested in Victor last night following a smash-and-grab burglary are believed to be part of a ring of criminals who committed similar crimes in Genesee County, said Sheriff William Sheron.

On Sept. 16, Sheriff's deputies arrested two people who Sheron said are apparently part of the ring.

Taken into custody and held on bail after allegedly being caught in the act of burglarizing the Crosbys at 6257 Clinton Street Road were Jennifer D. Abrams and Tarus O. Fluitt.

Arrested in Victor last night were Kristina Marble, Jose Cruz-Rosado, and Eric Smith.

Sheron said all five individuals are suspected of being part of the same ring.

Monroe County Sheriff Todd Baxter at a press release today said the ring was responsible for more than 30 burglaries in six counties.

The M.O. of the ring is to smash out doors and windows and steal cigarettes and other items.

Sheron released a list of seven such burglaries in Genesee County:

Sept 2, Bergen C-Store, 8073 Clinton Street Road, Bergen. Approximately $3,500 in cigarettes stolen, $325 in damages;

Sept. 13, Byron Crosby's, 6890 Byron Holley Road, Byron. Approximately $5,500 in cigarettes stolen, $180 in lighters, and $1,130 in damage;

Sept. 13, Bergen C-Store, a 20-pound propane tank used to smash the front door, and the burglars failed to gain entry. The damage estimate is $325;

Sept. 16, Le Roy Kwik Fill, 7010 West Main St., Le Roy. Attempted burglary. Front door smashed with rocks but no entry. Estimated damage: $1,000. The subject captured on video appears to be Abrams and Fluitt.

Sept. Batavia Crosby's, the location where Abrams and Fluitt were captured.

Aug. 16, Batavia Crosby's. Troopers handled the case and details are not available at this time.

Sept. 20, Pavilion Farms, 11091 Lake St., Pavilion. Troopers also handled this case.

