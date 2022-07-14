Motorcyclist seriously injured in accident Thursday identified

A motorcycle operator sustained life-threatening injuries, according to Genesee County Sheriff's Office, when his bike collided with a van making a left-hand turn Thursday evening on West Main Street Road, Batavia.

The rider has been identified as Gilberto N. Natal, 34, of Batavia.

He was transported by Mercy Flight to Strong Memorial Hospital.

Bruce P. Chilson, 80, the driver of the van, and his passenger, Mary Chilson, 80, both of Spring Hill, Florida, were treated at the scene by Mercy medics and transported to UMMC for evaluation of minor injuries.

The force of collision between the van and the motorcycle caused the 2019 Ford Transit to overturn and come to rest on its side.

Speed is believed to be a factor in the accident.

The location was 3872 West Main Street Road, Batavia, in front of Dave's Ice Cream. Chilson was making a left-hand turn into the ice cream shop's parking lot when it collided with the motorcycle.

The accident is being investigated by Deputy Mason Schultz, Deputy Nicholas Chamound, Deputy Alex Hadsall, Sgt. Thomas Sanfratello, Investigator Chad Minuto, and Crash Management Deputy Richard Schildwaster. State Police assisted at the scene, along with Town of Batavia Fire, East Pembroke Fire, Mercy EMS and Mercy Flight.

Photos by Howard Owens