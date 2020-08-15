Motorist fails to stop after striking motorcyclist down in the roadway on Route 77

Investigators are looking for information on a vehicle that struck a motorcyclist who was down in the roadway last night on Alleghany Road in Pembroke following a collision involving another vehicle.

The vehicle that struck the motorcyclist, believed to be a Hyundai sedan, fled the scene southbound.

Travis R. Hartloff, 26, of Attica, was seriously injured in the accident and transported by Mercy Flight to ECMC.

The initial investigation indicates that Hartloff was northbound on Route 77 just before 9 p.m. when a vehicle in front of him slowed down to make a right-hand turn into the parking lot of an ice cream shop.

His 1983 Yamaha motorcycle struck a 2009 Honda Pilot driven by Garrett A. Stevenson, 20, of Clarence. In the vehicle with Stevenson were Samantha P. Kolbert, 18, of Cheektowaga, and Hope E. Stevenson, 17, of Clarence. None of the occupants of the Pilot were injured.

After Hartloff's bike struck the Pilot, Hartloff was thrown from the bike and he fell in the middle of the roadway.

Anyone with information that might help identify the driver and the vehicle that struck Hartloff are asked to contact the Sheriff's Office at (585) 345-3000.

The cause of the accident remains under investigation.

The accident is being investigated by Sgt. Andrew Hale, Sgt. Jason Saile, Investigator Joseph Loftus, Deputy Kyle Krzemien, and Deputy Brock Cummins.

Assisting at the scene were State Police, Corfu Fire Department, Pembroke Fire Department, and Mercy EMS.

(initial report)

Photos by Alecia Kaus/Video News Service.