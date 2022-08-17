Muckdogs ace named pitcher of the year for PGCBL

Nolan Sparks 0.22 regular season ERA, along with a 5-1 record, placed him at the top of the class in the Perfect Game Collegiate Baseball League.

The Muckdogs' ace was named Pitcher of the Year for the 2022 season after helping Batavia win the Western Division crown.

Sparks led the league in ERA and was second in wins.

With a post-season win, Sparks was 6-1 for the year with a 0.38 ERA. He started nine games, picked up a save, tossed 41 2/3 innings, had 51 strikeouts, and gave up 12 walks and 23 hits.

In seven starts, Sparks didn't surrender a single earned run and in his other two starts, he surrendered only one run.

Sparks is from Aurora, Colo., where he was valedictorian at Cherokee Trail High School. He is entering his junior year at the University of Rochester.

Photo by Howard Owens.