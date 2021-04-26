Muckdogs announce three roster additions

Press release:

New additions to the 2021 Batavia Muckdog roster all attended NCAA Division 2 and 3 institutions that find themselves in the Top 25 rankings. They are pitcher Nathan Novia, corner infielder Joe Georger, and outfielder Trevor Dean.

Novia is a right-handed pitcher from Leicester, Mass., and is listed at 6’0” 205 lbs. In his senior year at Worchester Academy, Novia underwent Tommy John surgery in April of 2019. After not playing a game in nearly two calendar years, Nate accepted a scholarship at NCAA Division 2 program, St. Thomas Aquinas College, in January 2020.

This year the Spartans have a 16-2 record, with a five-game winning streak snapped this past Sunday in a 13-12 loss to Molloy College. Last week St. Thomas Aquinas found themselves at No. 20 in the NCAA Divison 2 national rankings. Novia is still waiting for the first appearance of his collegiate career as a freshman at St. Thomas Aquinas.

Joe Georger is a sophomore at Divison 3 powerhouse Washington University at St. Louis, Mo., as a first and third baseman. The Appleton, Wis., native is listed at 6’3”, 215 lbs., and is in his sophomore season at Washington University at St. Louis. Per d3baseball.com, the Bears are ranked No. 1 in the country for the past two weeks after starting No. 8 in the preseason polls. Washington U. currently has a 22-3 record, winning one out of three games this weekend against Buena Vista University in Iowa.

Georger has seen limited action so far in his career with the Bears, getting three at-bats in the shortened 2020 season due to COVID-19 and playing in six games in 2021. In eight plate appearances, Georger has tallied one hit, two walks, a run scored, and a stolen base.

Trevor Dean is a 6’0” 185 lbs. freshman outfielder at fellow D3 school, Washington and Jefferson College located in Washington, Pa. Dean is from San Diego and attended Rancho Bernardo High School before heading to the East Coast to further his baseball career.

In his first season with the Presidents, Dean has started four of 21 games, five hits, five RBIs, and seven runs scored. Washington and Jefferson found themselves ranked No. 7 in the country on d3baseball.com, with a 27-1 record so far in 2021. Their next two series are against the Thiel Tomcats and St. Vincent Bearcats before the PAC conference tournament starting May 15th.

The Muckdogs are coming home to Dwyer Stadium on June 4th for their home opener after opening the season on the road in Elmira on June 3rd, which you can catch on Youtube Live on the Muckdogs Youtube page!

Welcome Nate, Joe, and Trevor, Go Dogs!