Muckdogs battle back from slow start but lose to Geneva 3-2

The Muckdogs battled at home on Tuesday night but in the end just couldn't put up enough runs to beat Geneva, dropping the final game of a homestand 3-2.

The team is in Niagara tonight and will play Elmira at home tomorrow.

The losing pitcher Tuesday was George Osborne, a junior at Alcorn State University. Osborne, with an ERA of 2.34, put in six solid innings, fanning 10, but picked up his first loss (no wins) in three starts.

Tyler Prospero, from Batavia, struck out two in a scoreless inning of work.

Cameron Conley, a senior at Pepperdine University, raised his average to .281 with two hits. Conley has appeared in nine games, getting a hit in all but two of those games.

To view or purchase photos, click here.

Photos by Steve Ognibene Photography.