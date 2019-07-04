Muckdogs beats Auburn, maintain division lead

Press release:

The Batavia Muckdogs stayed half-game ahead of State College with a 3-2 win over the Auburn Doubledays Thursday night.

After a double-steal by Harrison Dinicola and Albert Guaimaro in the top of the sixth, Jack Strunc’s RBI ground out to first broke a 2-2 tie and was the run Batavia (12-7) needed for the win.

Batavia manager Tom Lawless is facing seven games on the road in six days, and he used five pitchers to get the win.

Julio Frias picked up his first win of the season, throwing five innings and striking out six. He has now struck out 26 in 19 innings. The Miami Marlins are seeing immediate returns on 2019 draft picks. Tyler Kolek (two strikeouts in an inning), Josh Simpson (two strikeouts, one inning) and Joey Steele (one strikeout) were all credited with a hold and combined to shut out Auburn.

Evan Brabrand came on in the ninth, gave up a hit and struck out the side for the save, his third of the season.

The first two Batavia runs came in the third. Michael Hernandez led off with a solo home run to left, his first with the team, then Dalvy Rosario tripled in Milton Smith II who had singled.

Auburn falls to 9-9 while Batavia stays half-game ahead of State College (12-8) and 1.5 games ahead of Mahoning Valley (11-9). Batavia and Auburn play again Friday and two on Saturday while State College and Mahoning Valley face off again Friday.

The team will play five more games in six days at Auburn and State College before returning home to play Lowell on Wednesday, July 10 as part of a three-game homestand (July 10, 11 and 12).

Hot dogs are just $1 on Wednesday and all Labatt's products are $2. Friday is Crafty Hour, all craft beers are $3.

All three games start at 7:05 p.m.