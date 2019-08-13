Muckdogs cling to first place after 5-0 loss to Mahoning Valley

Press release:

As the race for the New York-Penn League Pinckney Division gets tighter, the Batavia Muckdogs have four crucial home games this week.

Batavia (33-24) fell to Mahoning Valley, 5-0 on Monday night as second-place West Virginia (30-25) picked up a win to move two games out of first.

The lead was just 1-0 in the ninth as the pitching staff held Mahoning Valley in check.

Edgar Martinez who suffered the hard-luck loss, gave up one run in six innings, striking out one without a walk. He is 2-3 and his ERA dropped to 2.88

Easton Lucas had a strong seventh and finished with four strikeouts in two innings.

At the plate for Batavia, Dustin Skelton, Andrew Turner, Julian Infante, Nic Ready, Troy Johnston and Milton Smith II (stolen bases, his 17th on the season) all had hits, but the Muckdogs stranded all seven runners.

Tonight is $2 Tuesday as all general admission seats are just $2 and it's UMMC/Genesee Orthopedics Night as the first 1,000 fans will receive 16-ounce sturdy tumblers with dishwasher safe straws and lids, courtesy of UMMC. The game is at 7:05 p.m.

Also, it's Pups in the Park as dogs get in the game free.

On Wednesday, second-place West Virginia comes to town for three games.

COMING UP: The Batavia Muckdogs are holding First Responders Night at Dwyer Stadium on Thursday, Aug. 15 when the team takes on the second-place West Virginia Black Bears.

In appreciation of area first responders, the Muckdogs will be offering two complementary general admission tickets to the game for all active police, fire, and emergency services personnel. First responders can receive their tickets by showing proper identification at the Dwyer Stadium box office during normal business hours (weekdays 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.) leading up to the game or on game night up until the seventh inning.

In addition, first responders will have the opportunity to purchase additional tickets beyond the two complimentary at the group rate of $5 per ticket. The Muckdogs currently have a two-game lead over West Virginia for first place in a hotly contested playoff race. First pitch Thursday is set for 7:05 p.m. and it’s also Thirsty Thursday, presented by Labatt. All fans 21 and over can enjoy $2 16-ounce cans of Blue and Blue Light until the seventh inning.