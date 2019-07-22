Muckdogs drop a close one, 5-4

Press release:

Even when the Batavia Muckdogs lose, they find a way to keep the crowd excited to the last out.

The Muckdogs ended a 3-game win streak with a 5-4 loss to Mahoning Valley on Sunday.

The Muckdogs play at home at 11:05 a.m. on Monday as part of Kids Day and a special for fans age 55 and over. Tickets for anyone 55 and older is just $2 and there will be food and drink specials as well.

On Sunday, Mahoning Valley jumped out to a 5-2 lead in the sixth and held off a Batavia rally to win.

Batavia remains in first place in the New York-Penn Pinckney Division with a 22-14 record and Mahoning Valley is 18-18.

J.D. Orr had another strong game going 2-for4 with two runs and is now hitting .369 on the season, jumping just ahead of teammate Milton Smith III (.356) for the top average in the NYPL.

Dalvy Rosario (two runs), Nic Ready and Ronal Reynoso all had hits while Jack Strunc and Andrew Turner had RBI's.

Starting pitcher Edgar Martinez went four innings and struck out three, Jonaiker Villalobos, who took the loss, struck out one in .2 innings.

Jeremy Galindez went 2.1 innings giving up two hits and struck out one.

Edison Suriel lowered his ER to 1.69 throwing two scoreless innings one one-hit ball with four strikeouts to keep the Muckdogs in the game.

Tickets are available at muckdogs.com or stop by the Dwyer Stadium Ticket office between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. during the week. The number is 585-483-3647.

Photos by Jim Burns