June 24, 2022 - 11:36am

Muckdogs lose to Newark Pilots 7-5

posted by Howard B. Owens in batavia, muckdogs, sports, baseball.

gds_3753muckdogs.jpg

The Batavia Muckdogs dropped a home game Thursday to the Newark Pilots 7-5

Starting pitcher Tyler Prospero (3-1), from Batavia, took his first loss of the season.  He only surrendered one earned run but the Pilots scored three unearned runs on errors.  Prospero gave up six hits in 2 2/3 of an inning.  

Medina's Brian Fry continued to swing a hot stick, going 2-4 and scoring a run.  His season average is up to .419.

Mike DeStefano was 3-4 and Bryan Belo, hitting .342, was 2-4.

The Muckdogs are now 10-4 on the season, in second place in the West Division, two games behind UItica.

Top photo: Catcher Alex Maag snags an outside pitch.

Photos by Philip Casper

gds_3690muckdogs.jpg

Dewey throwing out the first pitch, in honor of his birthday 

gds_3765muckdogs.jpg

Brian Fry completing a double play.

gds_3789muckdogs.jpg

Tyler Prospero

gds_3742muckdogs.jpg

Levis Aguila Jr

gds_3723muckdogs.jpg

Josh Leadem

gds_3683muckdogs.jpg

Henry Hank Robert, 9 years old, playing the national anthem

