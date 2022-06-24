Muckdogs lose to Newark Pilots 7-5
The Batavia Muckdogs dropped a home game Thursday to the Newark Pilots 7-5
Starting pitcher Tyler Prospero (3-1), from Batavia, took his first loss of the season. He only surrendered one earned run but the Pilots scored three unearned runs on errors. Prospero gave up six hits in 2 2/3 of an inning.
Medina's Brian Fry continued to swing a hot stick, going 2-4 and scoring a run. His season average is up to .419.
Mike DeStefano was 3-4 and Bryan Belo, hitting .342, was 2-4.
The Muckdogs are now 10-4 on the season, in second place in the West Division, two games behind UItica.
Top photo: Catcher Alex Maag snags an outside pitch.
Photos by Philip Casper
Dewey throwing out the first pitch, in honor of his birthday
Brian Fry completing a double play.
Tyler Prospero
Levis Aguila Jr
Josh Leadem
Henry Hank Robert, 9 years old, playing the national anthem
