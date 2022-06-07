Muckdogs notch third win at home against Auburn

The Batavia Muckdogs (3-1) plated an eight-inning run to break a 5-5 tie with the Auburn Doubledays at Dwyer Stadium on Monday in a game that was delayed a couple of times due to rain.

In the eighth, Brian Fry doubled to open the frame, advancing later in the inning on a double steal after Daniel Burroway had reached base on an error. Fry scored on a sacrifice fly from Alec Maag.

Fry was named player of the game after going 4-4, scoring twice and knocking in a run. The sophomore at the University of Toledo and from Medina is now hitting .533 on the season.

Tyler Cannoe had a hit and two RBIs and Burroway had two RBIs.

The winning pitcher was Trey Bacon. The Santa Fe College sophomore started in left field but took the mound in the seventh inning and gave up only one hit, striking out four, over three innings.

Joshua Milleville, from Lockport and attending Fairleigh Dickinson University made his first start of the season. Milleville escaped a tough spot in the opening frame. He hit two hit batters, gave up a single and a sacrifice fly to score one run before he recorded his first out. He only gave up one more run in 3 2/3 innings for work, striking out three while surrendering seven hits. Batavia's Alex Hale came on in relief and gave up four hits, two runs and walked two over 2 1/3 innings.

Eddie Rives took the loss for Auburn.

Top photo: Brian Fry with a stolen base in the first inning.

Photos by Howard Owens

Auburn shortstop Cooper Erickson scores the first run of the game in the first inning while Batavia catcher Alec Maag waves off a throw to the plate.

Third baseman Jerry Reinhart.

Fry singles in the first inning.

Starting pitcher Joshua Milleville

Second baseman Fry fielding a ground in the first.

Jerry Reinhart fouls off a pitch in the second inning.

Josh Leadem, attending the University of Rochester, grounds out to third in the second inning.

Extra hitter Liam Ward, from Albion and attending Niagara University, fouls off a pitch in the second inning.

Reinhart, Caleb Rodriguez, and Fry during the National Anthem.