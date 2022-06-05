Local Matters

June 5, 2022 - 7:04pm

Muckdogs put on a show for hometown fans on opening night

posted by Howard B. Owens in baseball, sports, batavia, muckdogs.

ncaa_060422_4982.jpg

Before a packed house at Dwyer Stadium, during their 2022 home opener, the Batavia Muckdogs picked up their second win in two games on Saturday, beating the Elmira Pioneers 6-4.

Chris Isaac, a right-hander from Monroe North Carolina, pitched the sixth and seventh innings, giving up three hits but no runs, to pick up the win.

The starter was Batavia's Tyler Prospero. who's attending Niagara University.  He tossed three innings, giving up two hits, no runs, and striking out three.

Batavian Jerry Reinhart, returning to third base for the Muckdogs this season, collected two hits and an RBI.

Gavin Schrader, another Batavia native, and also attending Niagara Unversity, drove in two runs while going 1-2 and collecting a walk.

Batavia's two-game win streak came to an end Sunday afternoon when the Muckdogs lost to Niagara Power 9-8.

The Muckdogs are back home tomorrow at 7 p.m. against Auburn.

Top photo: Batavia's Gavin Schraeder.

Photos by Mike Janes.

ncaa_060422_4972.jpg

ncaa_060422_4973.jpg

ncaa_060422_4978.jpg

ncaa_060422_4979.jpg

 

Daniel Burroway #10 first hit of the game.

ncaa_060422_4981.jpg

Daniel Burroway collected the first hit of the game.

ncaa_060422_4989.jpg

Alec Maag

ncaa_060422_4992.jpg

Second baseman Brian Fry

ncaa_060422_4993.jpg

ncaa_060422_4995.jpg

Julian Pichardo

ncaa_060422_4997.jpg

Batavia's Alex Hale

ncaa_060422_4999.jpg

Shortstop Caleb Rodriguez

