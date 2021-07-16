Local Matters

July 16, 2021 - 3:49pm

Muckdogs top .500 mark with walk-off win over Jamestown

posted by Howard B. Owens in batavia, muckdogs, sports, baseball.

dsc_6850.jpg

On STOP-DWI night at Dwyer Stadium on Thursday, Batavia fans were treated to an entertaining game that ended on a walk-off single by Charlie Szykowny.

Szykowny, primarily a shortstop with a strong arm who is hitting .292 on the season, was also the winning pitcher after giving up four runs in his single frame of work.

The University of Wisconsin-Stout senior had three hits and drove in two runs to lead the Muckdogs' offense to a 7-6 win over Jamestown.

Riding a three-game winning streak, the Muckdogs are over .500 for the first time this season, sitting at 17-16 in third place in the Perfect Game Collegiate Baseball League's Western Division.  

Batavia native Jerry Reinhart, a senior at University of Akron, had one hit and scored twice. 

Abner Benitez tripled as a pinch hitter, driving in two runs and raising his season average to .292.

Starter Julian Pichardo, who came into the game with a 4-1 record, didn't figure in the decision after six innings of work in which he gave up two runs, four hits, and fanned six.

The next home game is Saturday at 7 p.m. vs. Newark.

Photos by Philip Casper.

dsc_6859.jpg

Dr. Ross Fanara fires in a strike for the first pitch, on his birthday.

dsc_6903.jpg

Julian Pichardo

dsc_6917.jpg

Jerry Reinhart

dsc_6959.jpg

Jerry Reinhart

dsc_6963.jpg

Jerry Reinhart scores game's first run.

dsc_6983.jpg

Deputy Andrew Mullen and K-9 "Frankie."

dsc_6992.jpg

Charlie Szykowny

