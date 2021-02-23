Local Matters

February 23, 2021 - 1:20pm

Muehlig drops milestone score, Elba rolls to 65-43 win over Attica

posted by Howard B. Owens in elba, sports, basketball.

img_5448.jpg

Maddie Muehlig needed 17 points to reach 1,000 on her career going into Monday's Lady Lancers' game against Attica.

She scored 21, with her milestone point coming on a three-pointer in the third quarter.

Elba beat Attica 65-43.

Muehlig (#2 in photos) was 6-10 on three-point shots.

Leah Bezon, who joined the 1,000-point club in Elba's previous game, had 15 points.

Next in line for 1,000 points is Brynn Walczak. She scored 17 points.

Also in girls basketball on Monday:

  • Batavia beat Odyssey 63-32
  • Oakfield-Alabama beat Byron-Bergen 50-42
  • Notre Dame beat Pembroke 62-59

In boys basketball, Le Roy beat Letchworth 66-35.

Photos by Debra Reilly.

img_5496.jpg

img_5506.jpg

img_5519.jpg

img_5527.jpg

img_5525.jpg

img_5542.jpg

