Multi-vehicle accident reported on the Thruway in Le Roy

A multiple-vehicle accident is reported on the Thruway in Le Roy.

Le Roy Fire responding. Mutual aid requested from Town of Batavia.

A Le Roy chief asks a driver to bring a van in case shelter is needed for multiple people.

Two additional ambulances requested to the scene in case of multiple injuries.

UPDATE 2:17 p.m.: Caledonia requested to the scene.

UPDATE 2:22 p.m.: At least 15 vehicles involved, including tractor trailers. There are multiple injuries, including a truck driver with a head injury.

UPDATE 2:26 p.m.: At least six ambulances are required to the scene. Bergen requested to the scene.

UPDATE 2:29 p.m.: Eastbound traffic is being diverted off the Thruway at Batavia. Expect an influx of traffic into Batavia.

UPDATE 2:31 p.m.: A chief on scene wants to know ETA for an advanced life support ambulance. It is two or three minutes. The chief has given the ambulance driver instructions on how to get to the victims, who are at the front of the accident. "Don't worry. We'll make it happen," the driver tells the chief.

UPDATE 2:41 p.m.: Thruway being closed at Le Roy.

UPDATE 2:46 p.m.: A Caledonia crew requested to Le Roy fire hall to fill in.

UPDATE 3:03 p.m.: People involved in the accident who were not injured are being taken to the service center, where they can be kept warm and rest. Troopers will complete interviews with them there.

UPDATE 3:12 p.m.: Monroe County ambulances are being released from the scene.

UPDATE 3:25 p.m.: Multiple tractor-trailers can't up it up the hill on Route 20 east of Molasses Hill Road.

UPDATE 3:27 p.m.: The officer on scene wants to know if the hill can be salted. A snow plow is in route. "I've got trucks backed up as far as the eye can see down 20," the officer says.

UPDATE 3:50 p.m.: State Police, Troop T, are reporting 21 vehicles involved.

UPDATE 3:55 p.m.: A chief reports, "everyone is on the bus and the bus is on its way to the Ontario Service Center."

UPDATE 3:58 p.m.: All emergency units back in service. The Thruway is still being cleared of vehicles involved in the accident.