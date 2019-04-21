Multiple vehicle accident reported on the Thruway in Batavia

As many as four-cars may be involved in an accident on the Thruway in the westbound lane near mile marker 391.

Multiple callers report from two to four vehicles involved.

Town of Batavia Fire and Mercy EMS dispatched.

UPDATE 11:01 p.m.: The westbound lane is being closed. All traffic must exit at Exit 48.

UPDATE 11:04 p.m.: Liquid clean up is required. Both lanes are blocked. The scene commander said a vehicle will be moved shortly so at least one lane can be reopened. No word on injuries.

UPDATE 11:19 p.m.: One patient will be transported. One westbound lane is now open.