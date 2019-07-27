Multiple-vehicle accident reported on the Thruway in Batavia

A multiple-vehicle accident is reported on the westbound Thruway in the area of mile marker 388.8.

That's near the Bank Street Bridge.

Town of Batavia fire and Mercy EMS dispatched.

UPDATE(S) (By Billie) 11 a.m.: A first responder near the scene says the accident involves a tractor-trailer that hit a Miller trailer. "Everyone appears to be out and walking around." The right lane of traffic is blocked.

UPDATE 11:06 a.m.: Scene commander says the accident involved a tractor-trailer, a truck pulling a trailer, and an SUV. They are set with medics on scene; no need for Mercy Flight.

UPDATE 12:06 p.m.: The Town of Batavia assignment is back in service.