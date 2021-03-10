New website will serve info to community on South Lyons Bridge project

The Genesee County Highway Department has created a website to help the public informed during the reconstruction of the South Lyon Street Bridge.

To visit the website, click here.

The project is being paid for by a $498,400 federal grant and $124,600 from county funds.

Construction is expected to begin in the spring.

Considering the importance of this bridge to the traveling public in our community, a website was created to keep residents and businesses apprised of the project's progress," said Laura Wadhams, assistant county engineer. "Please check the website for updates as the design process continues, and through construction for progress photos."