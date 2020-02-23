Local Matters

>> Download <<
New iOS App
New Android App

Our Towns

Community Sponsors

February 23, 2020 - 6:40pm

No coverage of FeBREWary

posted by Howard B. Owens in FeBREWary, downtown, batavia, news.

It was a lot of fun shooting video of FeBREWary last night and I was looking forward to editing the footage this afternoon.

When I got home last night, I put the SD card in my computer and imported the hockey video footage. When that was done, I forgot to import FeBREWary.  

Normally, I don't take SD cards out of the computer and put them right in the camera for the next project. I rotate through them in order to diminish the chance of deleting something I'm not ready to delete.  But that isn't what I did this morning -- running late to cover something, I grabbed the SD card I saw first -- the one in the computer.  I didn't realize my mistake until I was ready to edit the FeBREWary video.

I was disappointed.  My apologies to anybody who was looking forward to being included in the video and to the BID and downtown businesses.

Calendar

February 2020

S M T W T F S
 
 
 
 
 
 
1
 
2
 
3
 
4
 
5
 
6
 
7
 
8
 
9
 
10
 
11
 
12
 
13
 
14
 
15
 
16
 
17
 
18
 
19
 
20
 
21
 
22
 
23
 
24
 
25
 
26
 
27
 
28
 
29
 

Login or register to add an event.

Upcoming

more

Copyright © 2008-2019 The Batavian. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
 

blue button