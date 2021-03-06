No crowd jamming the campus, no problem: Shooting for a Cure could top $40K in donations

In the midst of a pandemic, when attendance was limited, Pembroke's annual Shooting for a Cure fundraiser has raised at least $39,200, said organizer Mike Wilson.

That amount breaks last year's record-breaking total of $33,000.

Donations are still trickling in and Wilson is hoping the event goes over $40,000 by Monday morning when he'll announce the final results.

The funds benefit cancer research at Roswell Cancer Institute.

The basketball game itself saw another record fall. Serene Calderon scored 16 points, giving her a career total of 822, a new school record.

For the Lady Hornets, Makena Reding scored 16 points and Josie Reding scored 10 points.

The final score was 49-43, Hornets.

To get an idea of how many people turn out for the event when there are no pandemic restrictions, watch our video from a year ago.

Photos by Kristin Smith. For more photos click here.