Local Matters

>> Download <<
New iOS App
New Android App

Our Towns

Community Sponsors

April 19, 2020 - 5:15pm

No new COVID-19 cases reported since yesterday

posted by Howard B. Owens in covid-19, coronavirus, news, notify.

Press release:

The Genesee and Orleans County Health Departments have received 1 more COVID-19 cases.  Orleans has 1 new case and Genesee has 0.  Contact tracing has been initiated. 

Contact tracing has been initiated and all who have had direct contact with the individuals will be notified by Health Department staff.

There is currently no further information to release on ages and location.  Mapping to include the positive cases from the weekend will be updated on Monday afternoon.

Calendar

April 2020

S M T W T F S
 
 
 
1
 
2
 
3
 
4
 
5
 
6
 
7
 
8
 
9
 
10
 
11
 
12
 
13
 
14
 
15
 
16
 
17
 
18
 
19
 
20
 
21
 
22
 
23
 
24
 
25
 
26
 
27
 
28
 
29
 
30
 
 
 

Login or register to add an event.

Upcoming

more

Copyright © 2008-2019 The Batavian. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
 

blue button