No new COVID-19 cases reported since yesterday

Press release:

The Genesee and Orleans County Health Departments have received 1 more COVID-19 cases. Orleans has 1 new case and Genesee has 0. Contact tracing has been initiated.

Contact tracing has been initiated and all who have had direct contact with the individuals will be notified by Health Department staff.

There is currently no further information to release on ages and location. Mapping to include the positive cases from the weekend will be updated on Monday afternoon.