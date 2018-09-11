Notre Dame announces 2018 Hall of Fame inductees

Press release:

Notre Dame High School is proud to announce that its 2018 Sports Hall of Fame Induction Program will be held on Saturday, Nov. 3, at the Notre Dame campus, 73 Union St., Batavia.

This Fall's program will begin with a social hour at 6 p.m. followed by a dinner and the alumni student-athlete and contributor recognition program to follow.

Inductees honored on Nov. 3 will include:

John Francis, '66

Mike Callahan, '67

Mike Cordes, '76

John Stisser, '80

Sue [Burns] Keefe, '81

Kathy Dwyer, '90

Members of the 1973 ND Smith Division Co-Champion Football Team

Rick Mancuso, '76 -- Inducted as a Coach

Joe, '68, and Patty Jurewicz, '69, Flynn -- Inducted as Supporters

Tickets for the program will be $40/person and will be available through the ND Advancement Office.

Please contact ND Advancement coordinator Emily Patrick for more info at 343-2783, ext. 106, or [email protected].

Individual inductee bios will appear in print closer to this Fall's program!