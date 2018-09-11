Local Matters

>> Download <<
New iOS App
New Android App

Our Towns

Recent comments

Community Sponsors

September 11, 2018 - 10:37am

Notre Dame announces 2018 Hall of Fame inductees

posted by Howard B. Owens in Notre Dame, news.

Press release:

Notre Dame High School is proud to announce that its 2018 Sports Hall of Fame Induction Program will be held on Saturday, Nov. 3, at the Notre Dame campus, 73 Union St., Batavia.

This Fall's program will begin with a social hour at 6 p.m. followed by a dinner and the alumni student-athlete and contributor recognition program to follow.

Inductees honored on Nov. 3 will include:

  • John Francis, '66
  • Mike Callahan, '67
  • Mike Cordes, '76
  • John Stisser, '80
  • Sue [Burns] Keefe, '81
  • Kathy Dwyer, '90
  • Members of the 1973 ND Smith Division Co-Champion Football Team
  • Rick Mancuso, '76 -- Inducted as a Coach
  • Joe, '68, and Patty Jurewicz, '69, Flynn -- Inducted as Supporters

Tickets for the program will be $40/person and will be available through the ND Advancement Office.

Please contact ND Advancement coordinator Emily Patrick for more info at 343-2783, ext. 106, or [email protected].

Individual inductee bios will appear in print closer to this Fall's program!

Post new comment

Log in or register to post comments

Calendar

September 2018

S M T W T F S
 
 
 
 
 
 
1
 
2
 
3
 
4
 
5
 
6
 
7
 
8
 
9
 
10
 
11
 
12
 
13
 
14
 
15
 
16
 
17
 
18
 
19
 
20
 
21
 
22
 
23
 
24
 
25
 
26
 
27
 
28
 
29
 
30
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Login or register to add an event.

Upcoming

more

Copyright © 2008-2018 The Batavian. Some Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
Original content available for non-commercial use under a Creative Commons license.
Contact: Howard Owens, publisher (howard (at) the batavian dot com); (585) 250-4118

blue button