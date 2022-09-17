Local Matters

September 17, 2022 - 3:30pm

Notre Dame beats Cuba-Rushford 26-7

posted by Howard B. Owens in Notre Dame, sports, football.

Notre Dame's offense more than doubled the total offensive yards of Cuba-Rushford for a Friday-night road win, 26-7.

James Fanara scored on runs of 10 yards and 9 yards in first half and closed out the scoring in the fourth quarter with a two-yard touchdown.  He carried the ball 13 times for 98 yards.

Fanara was 6-12 passing for 102 yards.

Hayden Groff rushed for 82 yards on 18 carries and scored a touchdown.

Jay Antinore and Ryan Fitzpatrick each had two receptions for 37 and 32 yards respectively.  Jaden Sherwood had a 30-yard reception.

On defense, Hayden Groff had four tackles.  Bryceton Berry had 3.5 tackles and a sack. 

