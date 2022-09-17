Notre Dame beats Cuba-Rushford 26-7

Notre Dame's offense more than doubled the total offensive yards of Cuba-Rushford for a Friday-night road win, 26-7.

James Fanara scored on runs of 10 yards and 9 yards in first half and closed out the scoring in the fourth quarter with a two-yard touchdown. He carried the ball 13 times for 98 yards.

Fanara was 6-12 passing for 102 yards.

Hayden Groff rushed for 82 yards on 18 carries and scored a touchdown.

Jay Antinore and Ryan Fitzpatrick each had two receptions for 37 and 32 yards respectively. Jaden Sherwood had a 30-yard reception.

On defense, Hayden Groff had four tackles. Bryceton Berry had 3.5 tackles and a sack.