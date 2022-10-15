Notre Dame breaks tie with fourth-quarter TD for 19-13 at Cal-Mum

Cal-Mum scored first, but Notre Dame scored last, and in the end, that's what mattered most as the Fighting Irish walked away with a 19-13 win on Friday night.

For Notre Dame, Hayden Groff scored twice in the first quarter -- on a 1-yard run and a 3-yard run.

The final touchdown against Cal-Mum/Byron-Bergen came at 11:15 in the fourth quarter when Jay Antinore hit Jaden Sherwood for 13 yards and a touchdown.

Antinore was 15-27 passing for 157 yards and the TD. He was not intercepted.

Bryceton Berry had four receptions for 67 yards, James Fanara, six for 45 yards and Ryan Fitzpatrick, three for 24 yards.

Groff gained 53 yards on 16 attempts.

George Woodruff led the defense with 8.5 tackles and a sack.

The Irish improve to 4-2 on the season.