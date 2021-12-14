Notre Dame, Elba comes down to final shot giving Irish 29-27 win

Video Sponsor

During the first have of the rival match-up between Notre Dame and Elba at Notre Dame, the Lady Lancers looked like a team rebuilding after losing four starters from last season's championship squad.

Elba trailed 17-8.

In the second half, the Lady Irish were outscored 19-12.

It wasn't enough for Elba, though, after Avelin Tomidy hit a game-winning shot with about 15 seconds left in the game. Elba wasn't able to answer and Notre Dame celebrated a nail-biter of a victory.

Tomidy finished with nine points. Maylee Green lead the Irish with 14 points.

For Elba, Laci Sewar scored 10 points.