December 14, 2021 - 5:36pm

Notre Dame, Elba comes down to final shot giving Irish 29-27 win

posted by Howard B. Owens in elba, Notre Dame, sports basketball.
During the first have of the rival match-up between Notre Dame and Elba at Notre Dame, the Lady Lancers looked like a team rebuilding after losing four starters from last season's championship squad.

Elba trailed 17-8.

In the second half, the Lady Irish were outscored 19-12.

It wasn't enough for Elba, though, after Avelin Tomidy hit a game-winning shot with about 15 seconds left in the game.  Elba wasn't able to answer and Notre Dame celebrated a nail-biter of a victory.

Tomidy finished with nine points. Maylee Green lead the Irish with 14 points.

For Elba, Laci Sewar scored 10 points.

Upcoming

