Notre Dame snagged a come-from-behind victory with a six-run seventh inning to beat Lyndonville on Monday in Girls Softball, 9-8.

Loretta Sorochty, Kaydence Stehlar, Mia Treleaven, and Emma Sisson all had multiple hits in the game. Starting pitcher Mia Treleaven struck out seven batters, and Loretta Sorochty struck out 3 in relief.

Photos by Pete Welker.