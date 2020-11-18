November 18, 2020 - 1:56pm
Notre Dame girls soccer will play for possible first sectional title tomorrow
posted by Howard B. Owens in soccer, sports, Notre Dame.
The Notre Dame Girls Soccer Team will play for a sectional title tomorrow night for the first time in program history.
Last night, the Fighting Irish beat Andover 3-0. Sky Colontonio, Emma Sisson, and Arabella Rogers each scored goals. Goalkeeper Rebecka Nickerson had seven saves.
The team plays Jasper-Troupsburg at 7 p.m. tomorrow at Van Detta Stadium in Batavia.
Photo and info provided by Jarrod Clark.