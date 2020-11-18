Notre Dame girls soccer will play for possible first sectional title tomorrow

The Notre Dame Girls Soccer Team will play for a sectional title tomorrow night for the first time in program history.

Last night, the Fighting Irish beat Andover 3-0. Sky Colontonio, Emma Sisson, and Arabella Rogers each scored goals. Goalkeeper Rebecka Nickerson had seven saves.

The team plays Jasper-Troupsburg at 7 p.m. tomorrow at Van Detta Stadium in Batavia.

Photo and info provided by Jarrod Clark.