November 18, 2020 - 1:56pm

Notre Dame girls soccer will play for possible first sectional title tomorrow

posted by Howard B. Owens in soccer, sports, Notre Dame.

ndsoccersemiwin2020_copy.jpg

The Notre Dame Girls Soccer Team will play for a sectional title tomorrow night for the first time in program history.

Last night, the Fighting Irish beat Andover 3-0. Sky Colontonio, Emma Sisson, and Arabella Rogers each scored goals. Goalkeeper Rebecka Nickerson had seven saves.

The team plays Jasper-Troupsburg at 7 p.m. tomorrow at Van Detta Stadium in Batavia.

Photo and info provided by Jarrod Clark.

