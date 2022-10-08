Notre Dame overcomes Clyde-Savannah 20-6

The Fighting Irish of Notre Dame were solid against Clyde Savannah on Saturday for a 20-6 win

Scoring:

Notre Dame, Jay Antinore's pass complete to Jaden Sherwood for 27 yards. PAT Brandon Carrick.

Notre Dame, Jay Antinore connects with Jaden Sherwood for a 7-yard TD PAT Brandon Carrick.

Clyde Savannah, Zymere Smith runs for 17 yards. Two-point conversion attempt fails

Nortre Dame, Jay Antinore runs for 16 yards.

Antinore was 13-19 passing for 258 yards. He also threw three interceptions. Antinore ran for 67 yards and a TD.

Ryan Fitzpatrick and James Fanara each had four receptions, for 140 and 51 yards respectively.

Jaden Sherwood and Ryan Fitzpatrick led the team in tackles with five apiece.