October 8, 2022 - 2:54pm
Notre Dame overcomes Clyde-Savannah 20-6
posted by Howard B. Owens in Notre Dame, sports, football.
The Fighting Irish of Notre Dame were solid against Clyde Savannah on Saturday for a 20-6 win
Scoring:
- Notre Dame, Jay Antinore's pass complete to Jaden Sherwood for 27 yards. PAT Brandon Carrick.
- Notre Dame, Jay Antinore connects with Jaden Sherwood for a 7-yard TD PAT Brandon Carrick.
- Clyde Savannah, Zymere Smith runs for 17 yards. Two-point conversion attempt fails
- Nortre Dame, Jay Antinore runs for 16 yards.
Antinore was 13-19 passing for 258 yards. He also threw three interceptions. Antinore ran for 67 yards and a TD.
Ryan Fitzpatrick and James Fanara each had four receptions, for 140 and 51 yards respectively.
Jaden Sherwood and Ryan Fitzpatrick led the team in tackles with five apiece.
