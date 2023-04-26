Local Matters

>> Download <<
New iOS App
New Android App

Our Towns

Recent comments

Community Sponsors

April 26, 2023 - 4:24pm

Notre Dame pitching continues to dominate, Fitzpatrick tosses no-hitter

posted by Howard B. Owens in Notre Dame, baseball, Sports.

ryan_vs_attica_april_25_2023.jpg

For the second time in his career, on Tuesday, Notre Dame's Ryan Fitzpatrick tossed a no-hitter, striking out nine over five innings.

The Fighting Irish beat Attica 10-0.

It was the fourth straight shutout for Notre Dame, and the Irish pitchers are working on a string of 25 consecutive scoreless innings.  The staff has surrendered only one run over 35 innings, and that one run was unearned.

Jordan Welker had two RBIs, a double and also scored three runs. Chase Cummings had two RBIs on a single. Hayden Groff was 2-2 with a single and a double, and 3 runs scored.  Jimmy Fanara was 2-3 with a double and a triple.  

Top photo: Submitted. Photos below by Pete Welker.

2ee10860-39c8-4406-90a3-f54269791ade.jpg

db7ac086-997e-4709-b505-34bee8ece469.jpg

64bd8abe-11bd-473d-9d3f-bd616cdc40d9.jpg

05587327-1ba9-4a3e-8664-a328731a4f34.jpg

6697ff43-0c44-4634-a6c8-4fc851bc044d.jpg

e15cc0af-a823-4eda-a0b2-b68b1ff92ecd.jpg

70057505-e405-402d-be72-8d2e07eb69c7.jpg

Copyright © 2008-2022 The Batavian. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
 

blue button

News Break