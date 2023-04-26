Notre Dame pitching continues to dominate, Fitzpatrick tosses no-hitter

For the second time in his career, on Tuesday, Notre Dame's Ryan Fitzpatrick tossed a no-hitter, striking out nine over five innings.

The Fighting Irish beat Attica 10-0.

It was the fourth straight shutout for Notre Dame, and the Irish pitchers are working on a string of 25 consecutive scoreless innings. The staff has surrendered only one run over 35 innings, and that one run was unearned.

Jordan Welker had two RBIs, a double and also scored three runs. Chase Cummings had two RBIs on a single. Hayden Groff was 2-2 with a single and a double, and 3 runs scored. Jimmy Fanara was 2-3 with a double and a triple.

Top photo: Submitted. Photos below by Pete Welker.