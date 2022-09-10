Notre Dame runs away with game against South Seneca

The Fighting Irish of Notre Dame dispensed of South Seneca pretty easily on Saturday, securing a 56-0 win.

James Fanara was 8-10 passing for 140 yards and two TDs. Fanara added another 25 yards rushing on six carries.

Hayden Groff gained 85 yards on 13 carries and Gabe Castro picked up 40 on 10 carries. Groff scored twice. Castro scored on a six-yard run in the fourth quarter.

Bryceton Berry returned the second-half kickoff 92 yards for a touchdown. Ryan Fitzpatrick had a pick-six in the third quarter.