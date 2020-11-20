November 20, 2020 - 12:13pm
Notre Dame wins girls soccer title
posted by Howard B. Owens in Girls Soccer, sports, Notre Dame, Section V title.
Notre Dame High School dominated Jasper-Troupsburg all game, winning 4-0. Autumn Mathisen earned game MVP, and scored 3 of the 4 goals of the game.
It is the first Section V title in girls soccer for Notre Dame.
Photos by Philip Casper.
Captains Arabella Rogers #23, Autumn Mathisen #22, and Rachel Nickerson #15.
Notre Dame is the Section D2 champion.
Autumn Mathisen #22 kicking her third goal of the game.
Hannah Tenney
Arabella Rogers
Coach Mark Ricupito
Autumn Mathisen #22 with a front flip throw in.
Sophi Johnston