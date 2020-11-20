Local Matters

November 20, 2020 - 12:13pm

Notre Dame wins girls soccer title

posted by Howard B. Owens in Girls Soccer, sports, Notre Dame, Section V title.

dsc_1107soccer.jpg

Notre Dame High School dominated Jasper-Troupsburg all game, winning 4-0. Autumn Mathisen earned game MVP, and scored 3 of the 4 goals of the game.

It is the first Section V title in girls soccer for Notre Dame.

Photos by Philip Casper.

dsc_1094soccer.jpg

Captains Arabella Rogers #23, Autumn Mathisen #22, and Rachel Nickerson #15.

dsc_0992soccer.jpg

Notre Dame is the Section D2 champion.

dsc_0962soccer.jpg

Autumn Mathisen #22 kicking her third goal of the game.

dsc_0418soccer.jpg

Hannah Tenney

dsc_0382soccer.jpg

Arabella Rogers

dsc_0321soccer.jpg

Coach Mark Ricupito 

dsc_0198soccer.jpg

Autumn Mathisen #22 with a front flip throw in.

dsc_0948soccer.jpg

Sophi Johnston

