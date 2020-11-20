Notre Dame wins girls soccer title

Notre Dame High School dominated Jasper-Troupsburg all game, winning 4-0. Autumn Mathisen earned game MVP, and scored 3 of the 4 goals of the game.

It is the first Section V title in girls soccer for Notre Dame.

Photos by Philip Casper.

Captains Arabella Rogers #23, Autumn Mathisen #22, and Rachel Nickerson #15.

Notre Dame is the Section D2 champion.

Autumn Mathisen #22 kicking her third goal of the game.

Hannah Tenney

Arabella Rogers

Coach Mark Ricupito

Autumn Mathisen #22 with a front flip throw in.

Sophi Johnston