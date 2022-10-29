Notre Dame's football season ends with loss to York/Pavilion

The Fighting Irish put up a good fight against York/Pavilion in their first-round sectional battle on Friday night but came up a bit short, losing 40-30.

Jay Antonore was 11-16 passing for 69 yards and four touchdowns.

Ryan Fitzpatrick had three TD receptions on six catches for 86 yards. The other TD catch went to Jaden Sherwood.

Hayden Groff gained 69 yards on 19 carries.

For York/Pavilion, Maddox Timothy was 11-16 passing for 185 yards and two TDs. Kadin Peete gained 132 yards on 16 carries.

Photos by Doug McFarland.