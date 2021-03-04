Local Matters

March 4, 2021 - 11:10am

O-A beats Lyndonville 70-63

posted by Howard B. Owens in basketball, sports, oakfield-alabama.

46_oakfieldmarch3.jpg

A well-balanced offensive game propelled Oakfield-Alabama to a 70-63 victory over Lyndonville on Wednesday.

Gaige Armbrewster scored 14 points, Ty Mott 13, Kyle Porter 12, Payton Yasses 11, Travis Wiedrich 10, and Kaden Cusmano 8.

Nathan Dillenbeck scored 21 points for Lyndonville.

The Hornets are now 7-2 on the season. 

In other boys basketball:

  • Alexander beat Kendall 71-45. 
  • Notre Dame beat Byron-Bergen 79-57
  • Holley beat Elba 74-68

In girls basketball:

  • Dansville beat Le Roy 76-20
  • Pembroke beat Akron 57-40
  • Alexander beat Kendall 60-34
  • Notre Dame beat Byron-Bergen 55-24
  • Pavilion (now 9-0) 47-29

Photos by Kristin Smith. For more, click here.

48_oakfieldmarch3.jpg

42_oakfieldmarch3.jpg

34_oakfieldmarch3.jpg

19_oakfieldmarch3.jpg

19_oakfieldmarch3.jpg

11_oakfieldmarch3e.jpg

05_oakfieldmarch3.jpg

02_oakfieldmarch3.jpg

