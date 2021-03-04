O-A beats Lyndonville 70-63

A well-balanced offensive game propelled Oakfield-Alabama to a 70-63 victory over Lyndonville on Wednesday.

Gaige Armbrewster scored 14 points, Ty Mott 13, Kyle Porter 12, Payton Yasses 11, Travis Wiedrich 10, and Kaden Cusmano 8.

Nathan Dillenbeck scored 21 points for Lyndonville.

The Hornets are now 7-2 on the season.

In other boys basketball:

Alexander beat Kendall 71-45.

Notre Dame beat Byron-Bergen 79-57

Holley beat Elba 74-68

In girls basketball:

Dansville beat Le Roy 76-20

Pembroke beat Akron 57-40

Alexander beat Kendall 60-34

Notre Dame beat Byron-Bergen 55-24

Pavilion (now 9-0) 47-29

