Oakfield-Alabama beat Pembroke 74-46 on Monday night.

For the Hornets:

Gaige Armbrester, 19 points, 7 rebounds, 5 assists, 2 blocks

Kam Cusmano, 18 points, 7 rebounds

Kaden Cusmano, 10 rebounds, 7 assists, 2 blocks

For Pembroke:

Cayden Pfalzer, 19 points

Tyson Totten, 14 points

Photos by Kristin Smith. For more, click here.