O-A downs Pembroke in OT 66-57

Pembroke's young team, sparked by freshman Cayden Pfalzer, put up a good fight against Oakfield-Alabama at home Tuesday night, forcing the game to overtime before falling to the Hornets 66-57.

Pfalzer hit four three-point shots on his way to 16 points for the game.

For O-A, Gaige Armbrewster scored 17 points, Kaden Cusmano, 16, Travis Wiedrich, 15, and Joey Burdick, 11.

Pembroke's Garrett Totten scored 11 points, Adam Dulski, 11, and Noah Godzala, nine.

The Hornets are 14-4 on the season, Pembroke 7-10.

Also in boys basketball on Wednesday:

Alexander beat Attica, 59-50;

Notre Dame racked up 110 points to beat C.G. Finney, which scored 77 points;

Bergen beat Holley 71-42;

Le Roy beat Bath 67-47. For Le Roy, Cody Lytle scored 12 points and had 10 rebounds. Andrew Loftus 13 points, and Ethan Beswick, 12 points;

Elba beat Lyndonville 81-75;

Batavia beat Newark 48-47.

Photos from Le Roy's game by Tim McArdle.