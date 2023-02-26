Oakfield-Alabama beats Addison 44-37

The Hornets are moving forward in the Section V Class C1 tournament after a quarterfinal win over Addison on Saturday, 44-37.

Scoring for Oakfield-Alabama:

Alea Groff, 14 points, 10 rebounds, four assists, three steals

Caitlin Ryan, 12 points, eight rebounds, three steals

Emma Wray, seven points, six rebounds, two assists

Brooke Reding, four points, three assists

Piper Hyde, four points, five rebounds

"It was an incredibly hard-fought game and gutsy performance by our kids to defeat a very good Addison team," said Coach Jeff Schlagenhauf. "Defensively, I thought we were outstanding from start to finish on Addison's two leading scorers, Chiara Lai and Anna Carlieno. Piper Hyde and Caitlin Ryan led the defense and we did a tremendous job with our help all day. Brooke Reding and Emma Wray provided great leadership and Alea Groff stepped up huge for us."

Oakfield plays in the semifinal on Tuesday at 6 p.m. at Honeoye Falls/Lima.

Also in Girls Basketball on Saturday:

Elba beats Finney, 47-31

Notre Dame beat York, 69-46

Pavilion beat Byron-Bergen, 49-25

Alexander beat Geneseo, 39-36

Photos by Karly Smith.