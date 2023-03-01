Oakfield-Alabama falls in double OT against York in sectional semifinal game

Oakfield-Alabama fell just short in a double OT game of a chance to face rival Pembroke for the Class C2 sectional title with a 64-59 loss to York on Monday.

York came into the semifinal game with a 19-2 record compared to O-A's 18-3.

After falling beyond by double digits, the Hornets fought back and force the game into overtime and make York work hard to pull ahead in the second OT period.

Scoring for the Hornets:

Kyle Porter, 21 points, 4 rebounds, 3 steals

Noah Currier, 16 points, 4 rebounds

Brayden Smith, 8 points, 8 rebounds

Colton Yasses, 7 points, 7 rebounds

Aiden Warner, 6 points, 6 rebounds

"I was proud of the overall effort from this group tonight in a tough semifinal game," said Coach Ryan Stehlar. "Being down by double digits with a few minutes to go, I know many people thought we were out of it. The boys, as they have done all year long, made a push to give themselves a chance. When a game goes into overtime, you are hoping the ball bounces your way a few times. Unfortunately, that didn't happen for us. Much like most of the year, I know this team was counted out. I'm proud of the season they had. They made our program, school, community, and myself extremely proud. That is all I can ask for."