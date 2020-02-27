Oakfield-Alabama girls open post-season with win over Alexander

Video Sponsor

The Lady Hornets started what they will hope will be a successful post-season run with a convincing victory over Alexander, 62-49.

Brooke Reding scored 19 points, Brianna Smith, 15, and Kelsey Schlagenhauf, 14.

For Alexander, Hailie Kramer scored 24 points, Mel Pohl scored nine, and Ally Mileham and Natalie Whitmore scored six each.

Oakfield-Alexander (14-7) will continue its pursuit of a Class C2 Section V title at 7 p.m., Friday against Red Creek (15-6) at Red Creek.

Other girl's basketball playoff games on Wednesday:

Byron-Bergen beat Campbell/Savona 65-22. Julianna Amesbury scored 18 points and Miriam Tardy and Kendall Phillis scored 10 each.

Pembroke beat Sodus 75-16. Serene Calderon scored 19 points, Emily Peters, 15, and Isabel Breeden and Dekari Mos scored 11 each.

Notre Dame beat Genesee Valley 59-17.

Pavilion beat Kendall 49-11.

Upcoming games:

In Class B2, Le Roy is at Avon tomorrow. Game time is 7 p.m.

Elba (18-2) hosts Houghton (11-8) tomorrow at 7 p.m. in a Class D2 matchup.

Tomorrow, Batavia (14-7) plays Palmyra-Macedon (16-4) in Class B1 at Palmyra at 7 p.m.

On Saturday, at 2 p.m., Pembroke (20-1) hosts Warsaw (11-10) in a Class C1 quarterfinal.

At 7 p.m., Saturday, in Class C1, Byron-Bergen (17-4) hosts East Rochester (12-9)

Oakfield-Alabama (14-7) travels to Red Creek (15-6) for a 2 p.m. game on Saturday.

Pavilion (11-10) plays Prattsburgh (15-5) at Prattsburg at 5:30 p.m., Saturday in Class D1.

The other Class D1 quarterfinal game that day is Notre Dame (14-7) at Hammondsport (13-5) at 2 p.m.

Upcoming boys basketball games:

Batavia (14-8), playing in Class B1, hosts Newark (11-10) at 7 p.m., Saturday.

Le Roy (10-10), playing in Class B2, hosts Wayland-Cohocton (10-11) at 7 p.m., Saturday

Tomorrow, Byron-Bergen (13-7) in Class C1, hosts Rochester Academy (10-8) at 7 p.m.

Tomorrow, Alexander (12-9), Class C2, travels to Clyde Savannah for a 7 p.m. game.

In Class C3, Oakfield-Alabama (15-5) hosts South Seneca (8-13) at 7 p.m., tomorrow.

Elba (17-3) in Class D2 hosts Destiny (6-14) at 7 p.m., Saturday.

On Friday at 7 p.m., Notre Dame (16-4), Class D1) hosts Jasper-Troupsburg (13-7).

