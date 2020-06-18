Oakfield man critically injured in ATV accident

A 45-year-old Oakfield resident is in critical condition at ECMC following an ATV accident on Drake Street last night.

James P. Lucki, of Drake Street, was driving a 2003 Arctic Cat four-wheel ATV eastbound on Drake in the Village of Oakfield when it crossed over the westbound lane and left the roadway off the north shoulder. The ATV struck a 2020 Toyota two-door sedan that was parked in a residential driveway.

Lucki was ejected from the ATV.

Jeff McIntire, 2nd assistant chief with Oakfield Fire, said the driver was located behind the vehicle that he struck on the ground.

“He was conscious and alert upon arrival, his condition deteriorated as we moved him to Mercy Flight," McIntire said. "He was not conscious and alert when he was flown from the scene to ECMC.”

Lucki reportedly sustained lower leg injuries, chest injuries and abdominal injuries.

The car was unoccupied.

The accident is still under investigation by the Sheriff's Office.

(Initial Report)

Additional reporting and photos by Alecia Kaus/Video News Service.