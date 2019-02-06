Obituaries available for mother and son killed in collision in Elba on Saturday

Funeral arrangments are pending for Teresa M. Norton, 53, and Thomas M. Norton, 22, of Albion, who died Saturday afternoon in a traffic collision on a snow-covered section of Route 98 in Elba.

Teresa was born July 29, 1965, in Dansville, a daughter of Paul Dieter, of New Hampshire, and Sandra Demmer, of Batavia.

According to her obituary, "she loved crafts of all kinds and really enjoyed making beautiful wreaths to give to family members."

To read her full obituary click here.

Thomas was born Feb. 27, 1996, in Olean, a son of Roger and Teresa Norton.

He was a graduate of Albion High School.

To read his full obituary, click here.