Oddey, the overdosed bulldog, adopted, animal abuse case resolved

After multiple inquiries, The Batavian has learned that animal abuse charges against Cassandra Elmore have been resolved, and the dog she was accused of allowing to ingest narcotics has a new home.

Elmore had actually entered a guilty plea, as part of a plea agreement, to disorderly conduct on Feb. 2, a month before our last story on the case, but nobody associated with the case informed The Batavian of the plea when we inquired about the status of the case.

Oddey, Elmore's former French Bulldog, was adopted the same day as when the article ran, March 3, and The Batavian's inquiry to a member of Volunteers for Animals about the dog's status also went unanswered.

Elmore entered her plea and was granted a conditional discharge, meaning that if she avoids any further arrests and complies with court orders for the next year, her record on these charges will be sealed.

Elmore, 30, was arrested in July and had faced three counts of injuring an animal under New York Ag and Markets Law Section 353. She reportedly took Oddey to veterinarians with apparent drug overdoses after the dog, according to police reports, licked up white powder from the kitchen floor.

Batavia PD is currently trying to locate Elmore, who has warrants out for her arrest after she was released from custody after being picked up on prior warrants, in order to go to a treatment facility. She reportedly never showed up at the facility.

The warrants are for charges that arose after her arrest on the animal charge. She is facing ongoing criminal complaints on charges of obstruction of governmental administration 2nd, aggravated unlicensed operation 3rd, criminal possession of a weapon 4th, criminal use of drug paraphernalia 2nd, as well as failure to comply with a court-ordered program.