One new COVID-19 case reported in Genesee County

Press release:

The Genesee and Orleans County Health Departments have received six more COVID-19 cases. Orleans has five new cases and Genesee has one.

Contact tracing has been initiated and all who have had direct contact with the individuals will be notified by Health Department staff. Two of the Orleans County individuals are residents of The Villages of Orleans Health and Rehabilitation Center and three are community members. Genesee County’s individual who tested positive is a community member.

There is currently no further information to release on ages and location. Mapping to include the positive cases from the weekend will be updated on Monday afternoon.

As you celebrate Mother’s Day, please honor your Moms and Grandmothers by celebrating virtually or by phone so as not to potentially spread germs.

We continue to encourage all residents to be vigilant about handwashing, cleaning frequently used surfaces, properly wearing cloth face coverings over the mouth and nose, keeping your hands away from your face, limiting time out in public and when you do need to go out for essentials you designate one person from your household, keep social distancing and stay home if you are sick.