Overnight wind knocks out power at more than a dozen locations in Genesee County

There are at least 16 power outages reported in Genesee County after strong winds swept through the region overnight and are expected to continue into the early afternoon.

The largest outage appears to be in Pavilion and Stafford, just northwest of Texaco Town, with 87 customers without power. A crew is assigned and power restoration is expected by 4:30 p.m.

An outage in Batavia and Elba, just west of Route 98 has 52 customers without power. A crew is assigned and power is expected to be restored by 4 p.m.

In East Oakfield, 31 one customers are without power and should have it back by 4 p.m.

In Alexander, east of the Village on Route 20, 31 customers are without power. Restoration is expected by 4 p.m.

In Alabama, just west of the Route 63/77 intersection, 23 customers are without power. No crew has been assigned but power should be restored by 4 p.m.

In Byron, near Route 237 and Route 262, 20 customers are without power. Power should be restored by 4 p.m.

There is one outage in the Village of Le Roy with 13 customers affected and restoration expected by 4 p.m.

In the City of Batavia, there are two outages, one on the southside, one near Clinton Street, with fewer than five customers affected at each location and power should be restored by 4 p.m.