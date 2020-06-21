Owner offers $1K reward for capture of intruder at Dave's Ice Cream

A perpetrator is still at large following a late-night break-in at Dave's Ice Cream, 3872 W. Main Street Road, Batavia.

Local law enforcement is looking for an individual who made forced entry into the ice cream shop at about 10:50 p.m. and was wearing black pants, a black coat, a gray hoodie, white gloves, and a black mask.

The subject attempted to gain entry to the cash register before fleeing in what appeared to be a small, white SUV.

Owner Debra Webster became aware of the burglary in progress because of a security camera in the store that alerted her on her phone to activity inside the closed and locked shop. She called 9-1-1 and Sheriff's deputies, with back up from Batavia PD and State troopers, responded but the perpetrator had left before police arrived.

Webster said the burglar did not seem familiar with the store and that no money was left in the store so no money was taken.

She is offering a $1,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of the criminal.

The Sheriff's Office is continuing the investigation. Anyone with information pertinent to the case is asked to call Investigator Chris Parker or Deputy Jordan Alejandro at (585) 343-5000.

VIDEO: Courtesy Debra Webster. Note: The submitted video was 2:30 long. We've trimmed it to include only the portions that show the intruder and the SUV.

(Initial Report)