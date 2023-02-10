February 10, 2023 - 1:12pm
Pair of Genesee Region cheerleaders win spots on national squad at McDonald All-Star Game
cheerleading, Sports, Alexander.
Emily Konfederath, an Alexander High School senior, and Emma Quintern, from Kendall, have been named to the cheer squad for the Ronald McDonald All-Star Game, to be played in Houston in March.
The cheerleaders won their spots on the team through their individual routines in a competition held in Attica.
The Ronald McDonald All-Star Game features top high school basketball talent from throughout the United States. Proceeds from the event benefit the Ronald McDonald House Charities, which provides a home-away-from-home for families with children receiving medical treatment at nearby hospitals.
