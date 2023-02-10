Local Matters

February 10, 2023 - 1:12pm

Pair of Genesee Region cheerleaders win spots on national squad at McDonald All-Star Game

posted by Howard B. Owens in cheerleading, Sports, Alexander.

Emily Konfederath, an Alexander High School senior, and Emma Quintern, from Kendall, have been named to the cheer squad for the Ronald McDonald All-Star Game, to be played in Houston in March.

The cheerleaders won their spots on the team through their individual routines in a competition held in Attica.

The Ronald McDonald All-Star Game features top high school basketball talent from throughout the United States. Proceeds from the event benefit the Ronald McDonald House Charities, which provides a home-away-from-home for families with children receiving medical treatment at nearby hospitals.

