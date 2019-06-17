Pair of officers complete field training with Batavia PD

Press release:

The Police Department wishes to welcome Officer Miah Stevens and Officer Peter Post Jr. to the Department. Both Officers recently completed their field training and have been assigned to the road patrol.

Officer Stevens is a 2013 graduate of Pembroke High School and then attended Genesee Community College and SUNY Brockport where she majored in Criminal Justice. She completed her Basic Police Academy at Niagara University having graduated this past February. Officer Stevens’ step-ather works for the City of Batavia in the Water Department, she has three brothers and sisters.

Officer Post attended GCC after earning his High School Diploma in 2015. He is a 2018 graduate of the Rural Police Training Academy at GCC. Officer Post then began his career with the villages of Perry and Warsaw Police Departments as a part-time police officer. His father is a retired Police Detective and his mother a retired New York State Trooper. Officer Post has three brothers and sisters.

“We wish to welcome Officer Stevens and Officer Post to the City of Batavia and the Police Department,” said Chief Shawn Heubusch. “They are both wonderful additions to the police force and extremely community oriented.”