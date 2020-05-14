Parlato's ads draw fire from GOP chairs, Chris Jacobs, and support from McMurray

Press release from Chris Jacobs campaign:

As first reported yesterday by the Buffalo News, all eight Republican chairs in the 27th District have signed a letter to Parlato demanding she “suspend your negative campaign and promote your own candidacy rather than viciously attacking others."

Parlato’s attack ads have been described as “negative” and “nasty.”

“Beth Parlato gave her word last year not to run a negative campaign and not to work to split the vote to hand our congressional seat to a liberal Democrat. Now she’s broken that pledge. We shouldn’t be surprised. Throughout this campaign Beth Parlato has done nothing but attack other candidates, first Rob Ortt and now Chris Jacobs. This is the mark of a desperate candidate. We will not let Beth Parlato succeed in her effort to elect a liberal Democrat to our seat in Congress.” - Christian Chase, Jacobs for Congress