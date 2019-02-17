Passenger from Friday night crash in Byron remains in Strong ICU

The passenger of a van that struck a manure spreader Friday night on North Bergen Road in Byron remains in guarded condition at Strong Memorial Hospital.

Guarded condition at Strong means the patient is in the intensive care unit.

Paul W. Tuttle, of Bergen, was a passenger in a 2015 Dodge Pro Master van driven by Richard J. White, of Brockport, when it struck a Kuhn-Knight manure spreader attached to a John Deere tractor driven by Kip A. Keller, of Byron.

Keller was eastbound on North Bergen Road at 7:07 p.m. when the van struck the manure spreader, causing the manure spreader to separate from the tractor.

Byron Chief Chief Robert Mruczek said after the accident that the manure spreader had placards and lights on.

As a result of the crash, the van suffered heavy front-end damage. Tuttle was transported to Strong by Mercy Flight.

Drivers White and Keller suffered minor injuries and were taken to Strong and UMMC by ground ambulance.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

The collision is being investigated by Chief Joseph Graff, Sgt. Andrew Hale, Investigator James Diehl, of the Crash Management Team. Deputy Travis DeMuth and Deputy Michael Lute assisted at the scene, as did members of the fire departments from Byron, South Byron, and Elba, along with Mercy EMS and Byron Auto Repair.

Photo by Alecia Kaus/Video News Service.